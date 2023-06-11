As the sun shone from a cloudless sky Osbaldwick Observation Station recorded a temperature of 29.6 degrees Centigrade at 3.40pm. Yesterday the same station recorded a top of 27 degrees Centigrade and overnight a low of 11.5 degrees Centigrade.

The Met Office is forecasting a low of 16 degrees Centigrade tonight in York.

All weekend, parks and open spaces in the city were filled with families and individuals making the most of the summer heat.

Pub beer gardens were full and both the banks of the River Ouse in the city centre and the river itself were busy with tourists and local people.

Many people were sitting in their own gardens, or visiting family and friends.

The hot weather is forecast to continue, with the Met Office predicting temperatures in the mid to high twenties for the next week.

Night temperatures are not expected to dip below 10 degrees.

The dry conditions that have prevailed for some weeks now are also predicted to continue.