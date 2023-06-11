They are urgently looking for Nicholas Scherer, of York.

They believe he may have travelled to the Halifax area. He was last seen earlier today.

Mr Scherer has a bald head and is thin. If you see him, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, or call 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-11062023-0169 when passing information.