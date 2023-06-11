They were arrested following an incident in Dragon Road just after 9.30pm on Thursday.

A man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Now North Yorkshire Police have announced that the three arrested men have been charged with various offences and will appear in court tomorrow.

All three are facing an allegation of wounding with intent.

Two are facing a charge that they had a knife in a public place, and one of the two has also been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply to others.

All three are from West Yorkshire are currently in police custody and will appear at York Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police have not released any further details about them.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I hope members of public in Harrogate are reassured by the swift police response in this case, which has resulted in three men being charged.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare in our area. Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased local patrols, and will be happy to speak to residents if they have any further concerns."