Arnold Warneken is the North Yorkshire councillor for Ouseburn in the north part of the constituency.

Sitting Tory MP Nigel Adams triggered the by-election by standing down with immediate effect yesterday.

Hours earlier Selby Conservatives had named Michael Naughton as its prospective parliamentary candidate.

The date of the by-election has yet to be announced.

Arnold said:“I am an experienced hands-on politician. I have a proven track record and I work tirelessly for the people I represent.”

“My ability to engage with people at all levels, and to negotiate compromises, leads to positive results and the best outcome for everyone, and the environment.”

Arnold has lived and worked in the constituency for nearly 40 years. He was the first Green Party councillor in the north of England in 1991 when he was elected to Harrogate District Council.

It is the second time he has stood for election in the Selby and Ainsty seat. In 2019, he came last, narrowly beaten by the Yorkshire Party candidate.