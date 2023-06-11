POLICE spoke to 15 drivers about speeding when they carried out a speed awareness operation in York.
York local neighbourhood policing team was checking motorists' speed in the 20 mph zone of Bishopthorpe Road.
They reported that most of the drivers were sticking to the limit and the average speed was 18 mph.
But they spoke to 15 drivers.
Five will be reported for excess speed and could face speeding convictions.
The other ten were given police advice.
