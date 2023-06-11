The survivor of a murderous attack by a stranger on her own doorstep has spoken of how it had completely changed her life.
Known only as “Emma”, she says she is now a “shell” of what she was and needs help with even the simplest of tasks, such as getting a hot drink.
In a video with North Yorkshire Police, she describes the permanent injuries and pain that have made her severely disabled.
She also thanks the other strangers and her daughter who came to her aid as she fought for her life on her doorstep.
And she talks about her relationship with her husband, who had had an affair with Clare Bailey, the woman who attacked her and who is now serving a prison sentence of more than 22 years.
Emma did not know Bailey, who travelled up from Dudley to kill her because Bailey could not accept the end of the relationship.
