They had to put out four fires yesterday evening and overnight.

On Friday night they had had to deal with a similar number.

North Yorkshire firefighters warned in the run-up to the weekend that the county's grass and vegetation is tinder dry and there is a risk of wildfires.

The service warned: “The sad part is, the initial spark, which usually causes these fires, is most often from human behaviour.

“Don’t be that person.

"Barbeques and campfires should not be used and please do not discard cigarette ends out (including out of car windows). Other items which can cause a fire include abandoned glass bottles.”

Yesterday at 5pm, Tadcaster crews had to deal with a fire on a grass verge near Towton.

They put the cause as a dropped light.

At 8pm, firefighters were dealing with burning trees and bushes that had been set alight deliberately in Stokesley.

At midnight, Malton and Kirkbymoorside firefighters had to deal with a pile of logs that were blazing in Kirkby Misperton. The blaze was four square metres. In this case, the flames had spread from a nearby bonfire.

After dawn this morning, Whitby firefighters had to deal with another grass fire, this time on Saltergate bank.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “North Yorkshire is home to some beautiful areas and moorland habitats, all of which can be wiped out by a single spark – it really isn’t worth it.

So, let’s work together to keep North Yorkshire safe this summer.”

Yesterday afternoon, a car driver on the A1237 at Askham Bryan did the right thing when one of the wheels of his caravan overheated. He detached it from the car and called the fire brigade. The caravan was gutted but the blaze didn’t spread to the car.