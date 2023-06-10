About 50 cyclists started a five-mile journey through York city centre at Millennium Bridge this afternoon.
They wore sun tan as well as minimal or no clothing as they rode round a circular route.
Some were campaigning for better road safety in the city, others for a reduction in the use of fossil fuels, others were celebrating the human body.
