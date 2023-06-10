A YORK street has been closed unexpectedly for six days so that workmen can carry out emergency gas works.
Grosvenor Road in Clifton has been shut to traffic between its junctions with Bootham Crescent and St Olave’s Road since midnight.
It is not expected to reopen until midnight at the end of Thursday.
The closure runs along the southern edge of the site of York City FC’s former stadium in Bootham Crescent which was demolished last year. Houses are currently being built on the site. C
The official notice for the closure says it is necessary to carry out emergency gas works.
A diversion route is in force.
