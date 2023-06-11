Many of us will be spending more time in our gardens and outdoor spaces in the coming months to make the most of the (hopefully) better weather on the way.

However, there are certain plants that could be causing damage to your property without you knowing - reducing its value and putting off future buyers.

Here are the five plants that homeowners need to tackle so as to not ruin their summers or potentially lose themselves thousands of their property values.

Gardening expert, Fiona Jenkins from MyJobQuote.co.uk, has shared the five plants you need to know about that could reduce your property value the most.

Japanese Knotweed

The Japanese Knotweed plant can grow up to around three metres tall and can burrow up to around 20 metres underground.. ( My Job Quote) (Image: My Job Quote)

Japanese Knotweed is a bamboo-like plant structure with red shoots and shovel-shaped leaves.

Fiona Jenkins has explained that the plant can grow up to around three metres tall and can burrow up to around 20 metres underground.

The gardening expert went on to say its underground roots can weaken foundations and destroy pipework, making it very dangerous to have close to your home.

Jenkins continued: "If you notice Japanese Knotweed near your home, you’ll need to take immediate action.

"It can be extremely difficult to get rid of and professional help is required to ensure it is removed properly.

"On average Japanese Knotweed can knock around £25k off your home’s value!"

English Ivy

English Ivy can attack the walls of your home, making its way through cracks and penetrating the mortar. (My Job Quote) (Image: My Job Quote)

Although Ivy may appear to be very attractive on your home, Ms Jenkins has warned that "it can often be damaging".

Ivy is known to attack the walls of your home as it makes its way through the cracks and penetrates the mortar.

The My Job Quote expert explained:"This can lead to some serious problems with damp and could cause some hefty leaks.

"English Ivy can be peeled away by hand but it’s important to wear gloves to avoid irritation.

"The roots can be killed or removed relatively easily as a DIY job".

Giant Hogweed

Giant Hogweed can cost around £15,000 on average to remove. (My Job Quote) (Image: My Job Quote)

Fiona Jenkins has also warned homeowners about another invasive plant - Giant Hogweed.

It can be identified by its thick purple-spotted stems and white umbrella-shaped flowers and be often found near ponds.

The sap of this plant is phototoxic which means it can cause severe burns to the skin in sunlight.

Although it doesn’t cause any damage to your property, it can cost a hefty amount to remove – around £15,000 on average.

With this in mind, the presence of this plant in your garden could lead buyers to seek a lower price for the property.

Poplar Trees

Poplar Trees will produce large roots underneath the garden. ( My Job Quote) (Image: My Job Quote)

Although trees offer shade and beauty to your garden, there are some large varieties that you need to be aware of.

For instance, Poplar trees, will produce large roots underneath the garden.

This could cause structural problems and reduce your property's value if it is close to your home, the gardening expert explained.

Himalayan Balsam

Himalayan Balsam is an aggressive pink flowering shrub. ( My Job Quote) (Image: My Job Quote)

Himalayan Balsam is an aggressive pink flowering shrub, Fiona Jenkins has explained.

This plant can have a very significant effect on the local ecosystem so it’s important that you keep it in check.

The gardening expert has explained that it can become very overwhelming if you don’t keep on top of it.

If you allow this plant to spread into neighbouring properties, this could be an offence and you may end up facing a hefty fine.