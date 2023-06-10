The sitting MP and former minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet announced last year that he would not be standing in the next general election.

Now his constituency party has announced that it has selected Michael Naughton as its candidate for the next time Parliament is dissolved.

He said: “I am thrilled to be selected as the Conservative candidate here and I will be out campaigning immediately.

“Nigel Adams has been a fantastic MP for Selby since 2010 and it will be a tough task to replace him, but I will work hard here until the next General Election to prove I am up to the challenge.

“People working and living in Selby want an MP who can help deliver on the people’s priorities and I will work with the Government to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

“Selby needs a Conservative MP to work alongside a Conservative Government and help us improve everybody’s lives,” Michael added.

As he was elected for the first time in 2010, Mr Adams has always sat on the Government side of the Common. He first became a junior minister under Theresa May and Boris Johnson elevated him to the Cabinet.

He was among Johnson loyalists who did not resign their positions when more than 50 Government ministers did in the last days of the Johnson administration.

He was not given ministerial posts by either of Mr Johnson's successors.

Mr Adams was among those who were listed as likely to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson’s long-delayed honours’ list.

But when it was finally revealed yesterday, his name was not included.

There was speculation nationally that sitting MPs had not been given peerages as they would be unable to sit in both Houses of Parliament simultaneously and it was reported by the Press Association that Mr Adams had been keen to avoid a by-election.

Another MP who was among those expected to receive a peerage, Nadine Dorries, was also not included – and yesterday stood down with immediate effect, thereby triggering a by-election in her constituency.