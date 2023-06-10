The first is believed to have been started by youths and was on Clifton Backies. A crew from Acomb extinguished it using knapsack sprayers and a beater just before 6pm.

One and a half hours later, Scarborough firefighters had to deal with two fires at once. The first was a bonfire in Raincliffe Woods, Scarborough, and covered an area of two square metres. Again, they were able to extinguish with a knapsack sprayer and again it had been left unattended.

Simultaneously in Falsgrave Road in the same town, firefighters were having to deal with a fire that had been deliberately started in a communal garden using garden waste. This time they had to use a hose reel to extinguish it.

Just after 9pm, Filey firefighters had to extinguish a fire started deliberately in a field. Again they used a hose reel jet.