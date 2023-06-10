North Yorkshire firefighters had to deal with four fires started deliberately in the space of less than two hours yesterday evening.
The first is believed to have been started by youths and was on Clifton Backies. A crew from Acomb extinguished it using knapsack sprayers and a beater just before 6pm.
One and a half hours later, Scarborough firefighters had to deal with two fires at once. The first was a bonfire in Raincliffe Woods, Scarborough, and covered an area of two square metres. Again, they were able to extinguish with a knapsack sprayer and again it had been left unattended.
Simultaneously in Falsgrave Road in the same town, firefighters were having to deal with a fire that had been deliberately started in a communal garden using garden waste. This time they had to use a hose reel to extinguish it.
Just after 9pm, Filey firefighters had to extinguish a fire started deliberately in a field. Again they used a hose reel jet.
