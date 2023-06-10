Today Clare Bailey, of The Riddings, Penmore, Dudley, is serving more than 22 years in jail for attempted murder.

The woman she tried to kill, whom police are calling Emma, is having to adapt to a new life, still full of pain a year later. She cannot walk unaided.

Senior Investigating Officer Jonathan Sygrove, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “First of all I must commend the bravery of Emma, she has shown such courage throughout the investigation and I hope today’s sentence will allow her some closure on the events of that afternoon.

“This was a horrific attack on an innocent and blameless lady who is now unable to feel safe in her own home, work, or spend time independently with her children, as a result.

"Emma had to spend weeks in hospital away from her family receiving treatment for injuries which simply, should never have happened. All she did was open the front door to her home.

“From receiving the initial call from the ambulance service this was an extremely fast-paced investigation which led to the quick arrest and charge of the offender.

"It soon became clear the level of planning Bailey had put in place and the little regard she had for anyone getting in the way of what she wanted and I welcome the sentence handed to her today."