Would-be assassin Clare Bailey launched her attack when a woman - referred to by police as Emma - answered the door of her North Yorkshire home.

A year later Emma is still in pain and cannot walk unaided. She believes she owes her life to her teenage daughter.

“I can’t imagine what my daughter went through, to witness what she did, to try and stop the attack, she is my hero, she will always be my little hero,” she said. “I honestly don’t think I would still be here if she hadn’t been home that day.

“If someone you don’t know can come to your door and attack you like that, anyone can. I just don’t trust anyone near me,” she said.

The view Emma had when she answered the door. Bailey in a red wig is to the right behind the flowers (Image: NOrth Yorkshire Police)

Leeds Crown Court heard that Bailey had been in a relationship with Emma’s husband, which had ended several months before the attack, but Bailey refused to accept it.

Bailey, of The Riddings, Penmore, Dudley, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was jailed for 22 years and four months.

Leeds Crown Court heard that she called in sick to work on June 23 and travelled to Emma’s Harrogate home, stopping at a Sainsbury’s store on route to buy the flowers.

She donned a red wig and put on a Covid mask before ringing the doorbell.

Clare Bailey in the disguise she used at Emma's house (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

When Emma opened the door, she said “these are for you” and offered her the flowers.

Emma, somewhat concerned, declined them, then saw the hidden large carving knife.

Bailey repeatedly stabbed and slashed her neck, chest, stomach and arms as Emma tried to defend herself.

Emma’s teenage daughter tried to intervene, even though she feared Bailey would turn on her. As Bailey walked off afterwards back to her car, Emma was rushed to hospital where she underwent extensive surgery.

She was in hospital for more than a month.

She said: “I am still in pain every day and need painkillers to help with this. I use crutches to get around as I am still unable to use my right leg fully and for longer distances I have a wheelchair.

“I’ve lost all my independence, I couldn’t go back to work, we are having to rely on disability benefits, I have just lost my whole life really, I need help with everything I do.

“I don’t sleep and when I do sleep, I have flashbacks and nightmares of that afternoon."

She said: “I know people will have their opinion about what I should have done following the attack, but I have done what was best for me.

“Affairs happen, they aren’t nice, but they happen and no-one would ever imagine something like this would be the outcome, this was not a normal reaction to someone breaking up a relationship.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who came to help on that day, people who didn’t know me, didn’t know whether they were safe or if they would be attacked too, thank you.”

would-be killer Clare Bailey (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Bailey was arrested in the West Midlands in the early hours of Friday, June 25.