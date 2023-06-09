North Yorkshire Police is seeking the public’s help after thieves stole a significant amount of high value fishing equipment, landscaping equipment and two ride on lawnmowers from the business premises in Balne Moor Road, Balne near Selby.

A force spokesperson said the incident happened between midnight and 7am on Wednesday, June 7.

They said the thieves gained entry by smashing through the gates to the premises and broken into secure outbuildings and containers to steal the equipment.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Balne Road at the time of the incident who may have witnessed anything.

They would particularly like to hear from any nearby residents who may have CCTV cameras, or drivers who were in the area who have dash cams, who may have captured footage of any suspicious activity.

Anyone who can assist is asked to email Lucy.Burgoyne@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101 and ask to speak to Lucy Burgoyne.

When passing information quote reference 12230103286.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.