Situated only five miles from the seaside town of Whitby, the village is also surrounded by North York Moors National Park.

With plenty of scenic views and the many encapsulating wonders of nature to discover, we have put together some of the best coastal walks to try in the area, according to The Whitby Guide.

Whether you’re wanting to stroll on the beach or something with a little bit more difficulty, here’s what the village has to offer.

Some of the best coastal walks in and around Robin Hood’s Bay

Robin Hood’s Bay circular coastal walk

Distance: 4.5 miles

Time: 2 – 3 hours

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

This is ideal for those who want to enjoy a shorter walk by the coast.

The website writes: “Start off at Robin Hood’s Bay, taking an inland route over towards Hawkser Bottom before returning along the coastal path.”

Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby walk

Distance: 6 miles

Time: 3 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

This is one of the most accessible walks as there are well-trodden paths and clear signposts to follow.

Pass the quiet streets of Robin Hood’s Bay, following the coastal paths before arriving at the famous Whitby Abbey.

Robin Hood’s Bay to Ravenscar loop

Distance: 7.5 miles

Time: 5 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

If you’re an experienced walker looking for something a little more challenging, then this could be the route for you.

“If you check the tide time when you get to the Cleveland Way (the cliff path) you can also walk along the beach below the cliff. If you choose to walk up the coast you’ll reach Whitby in around an hour, whereas walking down the coast will bring you to the pretty village of Ravenscar,” explains the tourist experts.

Robin Hood’s Bay to Maw Wyke

Distance: 6 miles

Time: 4 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

On this walk, you can experience a good dose of nature by spotting all sorts of wildlife.

The Whitby Guide comments: “The breeze, seagulls, and stunning clifftop panoramas are all left behind on the return along the Cinder Track, the line of the old railway between Whitby and Scarborough.

“Here there are occasional benches, hedgerows, and plenty of wildflowers to stop and enjoy for a moment or two as you head back to Robin Hood’s Bay.”

Robin Hood’s Bay to Howdale Moor and Brow Moor

Distance: 4 miles

Time: 2 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

This walk includes a cross-country “ramble” as a circular walk around Howdale and Brow Moors.

As you follow the route away from the roadside, you can surround yourself with nature as the heather-clad moors are a popular sanctuary for birdlife.

“The combination of waterfalls, rolling heather, shaded woodland, and the chance to see the best of England’s wildlife, makes this an essential walk when visiting Robin Hood’s Bay,” praises the guide.

The full routes of all the above recommendations can be found on The Whitby Guide's website.