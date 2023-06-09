Earlier this week we posted a photo by Jack Liddle showing a fox wandering through Coney Street on Tuesday morning.

Readers have been reporting sightings of foxes across the city in recent months.

But Jack's photo really captures how foxes are living amongst us now.

It shows a fox walking down Coney Street - early in the morning.

And five weeks ago, we reported how a family of foxes had set up home in the shadow of an historic monument in the heart of York.

And Garry Hornby has shared a photo of a fox by York Minster. Is it the same animal?

After we posted Jack's photo, fellow Camera Club member Ben Alan Macfarlane posted in Facebook another photo of a fox in the centre of the city.

Ben clearly thought it was the same animal and said: "That fox has been knocking about for about two weeks as you can see I have got a picture as well!"

In recent years more and more people have had the thrill of spotting urban foxes in York, but Yorkshire Wildlife Trust say they have probably been present in our cities in very small numbers for some time, and there are even reports of foxes living in Victorian London.

A trust spokesperson said they think it’s a common myth that foxes are increasing and that, for most cities, maximum densities were reached a long time ago - most urban fox populations regulate their own numbers, by limiting the number of cubs they produce each year.

They said people were more likely to spot foxes at dawn or dusk when they were usually more active.