A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after an incident in York city centre today (June 9).
North Yorkshire Police says the force received multiple reports from members of the public about a man who was standing on top of street furniture speaking through a megaphone.
A force spokesperson said officers attended the scene and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
“Thank you to passers-by who contacted us with their concerns,” they said.
