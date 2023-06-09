A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after an incident in York city centre today (June 9).

North Yorkshire Police says the force received multiple reports from members of the public about a man who was standing on top of street furniture speaking through a megaphone.

A force spokesperson said officers attended the scene and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

“Thank you to passers-by who contacted us with their concerns,” they said.