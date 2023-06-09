Fire crews were on the scene at a compost heap on fire in a village near York.
Crews from Acomb and Huntington were called to the fire shortly after 12pm today (June 9) in Poppleton, which measured at five metres by 10 metres.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews used hose reel jets and pitchforks to extinguish the blaze and dampen down the area.
