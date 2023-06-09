Our thoughts are with all the families and their friends...

Mary Sellers

Mary (nee Blackburn) died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Peter Sellers who was a former schoolteacher at St Georges School. Mother to John, Bernard, Margaret, Andrew and Peter, devoted grandmother of Aiden, Peter and Lucy, loving older sister to Louis and Imelda. Caring nurse to many people of the city of York. Requiem Mass to be held at St George's RC Church on Monday, June 19 at 10.30am, family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. A plate will be provided at the service. All inquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

Dorothy Nancy Butler

Dorothy Nancy (nee Bolton) died suddenly in York Hospital on Sunday, May 28, 2023, aged 93 years. A devoted wife of the late Frank, a much loved mum, nana and auntie, also a dear sister-in-law. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Tuesday, June 20 at 11.40am. Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu may be given to The Silver Line. A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

Anthony Westerman

Anthony passed away peacefully on May 23 at York Hospital. Devoted husband to late wife Mary, brother to Irene, cherished dad of Robert, Catherine and Richard and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Funeral service to be held at English Martyrs Church on June 20 at 1pm followed by a burial at Fulford Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations to the MS Society will be gratefully received. A plate will be available in church. All enquiries please to Co-op Funeralcare, 53 Gale Lane, Acomb York.

Ronald George Sutton

Sadly after much pain and suffering, Ron passed away on May 25 in York Hospital, aged 77. Ron is survived by his wife Ellen. Son of the late Joan and Ronald Arthur, brother to Margaret and the late Jean. Respected son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend. Service at York Crematorium on July11 at 1pm. Please wear sports clothing or western wear. No flowers, donations in lieu to St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Haxby.

Ian Masterson

Ian passed away peacefully at home on June 1 2023 aged 63. Son of Winnifred and the late Bill, brother of Noel and Tony. He leaves behind his wife Christine and children James, Fiona and Georgina and his grandchildren Ava, Austin, Lewis, Joseph and Mason. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral at York Crematorium Tuesday 20th June at 11am. Family flowers only, donations can be made to the family's choice of charity after the service.

John Barclay

John Garven (Ian) sadly passed away on May 28 after a short illness courageously fought, aged 87 years, with his family by his side. A much loved and cherished husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend. Funeral Service at York Crematorium on Thursday 15th June at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to the British Heart Foundation and MS Society. For any further details please contact Hayley Owen Funeral Directors.

David Appleton

David passed away peacefully on June 2 2023 age 81. Husband of the late Vanessa. Much loved dad to Dorian, Julian, Natalie and loving grandad (Aggie). Funeral service to be held on Thursday 22nd June 2023 11am at York Crematorium. All enquires to Coop Funeral Care Acomb.

Marion Scott

Marion died peacefully on Ward 24 in York Hospital on May 28, 2023 aged 86 years. Loving wife of Iain, caring mum of Michael and Judith, proud grannie of Ben, Archie, Jamie and Gracie. A private family cremation will be followed by a thanksgiving service at St Helen's Church Wheldrake, on Tuesday 20th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be given to the British Heart Foundation, or to St Helens Church, Wheldrake.

Douglas Pearson

Douglas died in hospital, after a short illness on June 4, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Pearl, much loved dad of Tim, Barry and Hazel and a loving grandad and great-grandad. A service of thanksgiving will be held at Pocklington Methodist Church on Friday, June 23, at 12noon. Donations to be shared between Dementia UK and Cancer Research UK. Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Funeral Services.

Nigel Naish

Nigel died on May 29, peacefully at St Leonard's Hospice after a short illness, aged 80 years. Survived by wife Diana, children James and Charlotte and four grandchildren. A funeral and celebration of his life will be held in the Voltigeur Suite at York Racecourse on Monday, June 26 at 12 noon. At Nigel's request, no mourning attire please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Leonard's Hospice, either at the service, or via jgfielderandson.co.uk/donations. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son Funeral.

Ian David Stripe

Ian died sadly at Leeds General Infirmary on Tuesday, 30th May, aged 75 years. Much loved father to Katy and Adelle, much loved brother to Tim and Andrew and dearly loved grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday, 19th June, at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Ian's memory to Emmaus Leeds, a plate will provided at the service. All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

Michael Walker

Michael died peacefully in Amarna House Care Home on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 aged 90 years. A much loved husband of Marlene, loving dad of Brigitte and Sarah, a dear brother of Brian and David, beloved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held at Christ Church, Stockton Lane on Thursday 15th June at 1.00pm followed by a committal service for close family only at Fulford Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to Dementia UK, a plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

Winifred Tomlinson

Winifred sadly passed away on May 31 2023, aged 103. Wife of the late Phillip Tomlinson. Much loved Mum to Harold and Wendy, Mother-in-Law to Margaret and Andrew, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Private Cremation followed by a thanksgiving service at Bishopthorpe Methodist Church on the 16th of June at 2pm. Family flowers only please.

Leonard Hall

Leonard died peacefully at Connaught Court, Fulford, on Monday, 29th May, aged 91 years. Beloved husband to Jean, devoted father of Kevin, David and Stephen and a much loved father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa. Following a private cremation a remembrance service to be held at 1.30pm at St Columba's United Reform Church, Priory Street, York on Tuesday 20th June. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Peter may be made at www.memorygiving.com/peterhall in support of jessiesfund.org.uk. Further enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.

Barrie ﻿Bean

Barrie, late of the Post Office - beloved wife of Andrea, dad to Sean and Hayley and their partners, Babs and Ali. Grandpa to Pepe, Keanu and Gypsie, brother, brother-in-law and friend, died peacefully at home on 28th May 2023, aged 86 years. Church Service to take place at St Marys Church, Strensall, York, on Wednesday 21st June 2023 at 1.30pm. No dress code. Donations in Barrie's memory to Dementia UK.