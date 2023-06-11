York Mansion House is collaborating with historic York sites - including Fairfax House and the Bar Convent - and historians to bring the first ever Georgian Festival to the city from Thursday, August 3, to Sunday, August 6.

Highlights of the festival include solving the mystery of Dick Turpin's missing corpse in a murder mystery night, behind-the-scenes with York's curators, discovering Georgian family life with Horrible Histories writer Terry Deary, and learning to dance the minuet.

The intinerary is as follows:

Thursday, August 3:

10am - Fairfax House: Behind the Scenes Curator Tour

10am-4pm - Bar Convent: Secrets of Our Georgian House

1pm - The Terry Deary Georgian Roadshow

5.30pm - The Bar Convent: Private View

Friday, August 4:

9.30am - Georgian dance lesson

10am-4pm - Bar Convent: Secrets of Our Georgian House

11.30am - Mansion House: Georgian ice cream cooking demonstration

7pm - Murder Mystery 'Stand and Deliver'

Saturday, August 5:

9.30am - Georgian dance lesson

10am-4pm- Bar Convent: Secrets of Our Georgian House

11.30am - Mansion House: Georgian ice cream cooking demonstration

12:30pm - Being a Catholic in Georgian York

2.30pm - Mansion House: Fan language

7pm - Murdery Mystery 'Stand and Deliver'

Sunday, August 6:

11:30 - Mansion House: Georgian ice cream cooking demonstration

11:30 National Centre for Early Music (St Margaret's Church, Walmgate): Tea Dance

2.30pm: Mansion House: Fan language

4pm: Poisonous Plants

Throughout the festival, visitors can benefit from the 'Georgian Trio 20 per cent off', which gives visitors to Mansion House, Fairfax House, or Bar Convent during the festival a loyalty card to receive 20 per cent off general admission to the other two.