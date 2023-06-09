North Yorkshire Police revealed after the case how they tracked them down.

The gang were caught on CCTV arriving at the victim’s house and leaving it, as were the vehicles they used.

Gunman Benjamin Roach, 34, of Peterhill Drive, Clifton, left his DNA on the cartridges of the blanks he fired at the victim.

Ben Adam Cairns, 36, of Foxwood Lane, Acomb, and Ciaran Angell, 29, of The Croft, Strensall, left their fingerprints at the scene and Robinson Binks, 26, of Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, left his fingerprints on an item in one of the vehicles seen on the CCTV.

Forensic scientists also found the victim’s blood on footwear and a jacket belonging to Angell.

Detective Constable Alex Dorlin, of York and Selby CID, said: “This attack was clearly very traumatic for the victim who suffered a brain injury as a result.

“He actually knew the suspects and didn’t want to give evidence. He had to be summoned by the court to ensure his attendance, which can be done in certain circumstances.”

DC Dorlin said: “The four defendants were far from being criminal masterminds, by any stretch of the imagination. They left a trail of evidence behind them, enabling us to piece together the events as well as providing enough proof to charge them, resulting in four guilty pleas.

“As well as the Forensic Services, our analyst team provided invaluable support to the investigation. They were able to attribute specific phones to the defendants, helping investigators track their movements - placing them at the scene of the crime at the time of the offence.”