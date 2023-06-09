Pigotts Autoparts and Car Sales has announced its closure after three generations of business.

The company said on social media on Wednesday: “Today we sadly close our gates for the final time at Pigotts Autoparts!”

The company, based at Sheriff Hutton Road, Strensall, was a tyre dealer and repair shop.

It also operated a scrap yard, claiming to be York’s number breakers yard with more than 200 vehicles in stock.

Seven homes proposed for breakers yard near York

Director Gary Pigott posted on Facebook: “Opened roughly 50 years ago by my grandad and taken over by my dad, (Jim)

“I remember coming down here as a kid, must have been 7 or 8 years old. Hanging onto the top of cars for dear life while Dave Trimble used to drive around the yard trying to send me flying off (absolute maniac).”

Gary added: “Thank you to all our customers, all our employees past and present for all your hard work over the years.

“My right hand man Mark, 3 decades of talking absolute sXXXX to each other on a daily basis, you made coming to work a pleasure!

“And most of all my Dad. You should have pulled the plug on this place years ago but didn’t, all to keep us in work. You’re an absolute legend.”

Eighteen months ago, Jim Pigott applied to City of York Council to build seven homes on the site.

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.

Though the site is in a Green Belt location, in correspondence posted with the application council officials have debated whether the operation of a scrapyard will have less impact than the homes, an issue which may well determine whether or not they are approved.

The Press contacted the business for comment.