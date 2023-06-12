The Conservative councillor for the new Yorkshire Council told the Press: “I think its going to be a substantial investment. They have done filming there before. I have seen the studios and sets. They are very impressive.”

Cllr Lee said of the latest plans: “They have done a great job in securing the investment. People in Church Fenton will be working there. There is already a lot of activity on the site.”

However, ‘on the flip side’ people in the area had concerns about extra traffic the studios may attract and similar impact on other infrastructure.

“There are conversations continuing with the local authority,” he said.

“I am sure the applicant will put in mitigation measures to minimise the impact.”

The aerodrome is already home to Leeds East Airport, which offers domestic and European flights.

The airport, which has its origins in the Second World War, and hummed to the sound of Spitfires and Lancasters, has ambitions to become a business and executive aviation hub for North Yorkshire.

It is working with the Civil Aviation Authority on installing improved instrumentation and surveillance equipment to foster this.

This is in addition to other businesses owned by the Makin family on the site.

Cllr Lee added: “There’s a lot of stuff going on at the airfield. There are lots of businesses working from there and starting up.”

Church Fenton’s MP, Nigel Adams also told the Press: “The highly acclaimed Victoria TV series broadcast by ITV between 2016 and 2019 established Church Fenton as a destination for film production.

“Many of the scenes were filmed in a replica of Buckingham Palace built in one the aircraft hangers. Others scenes were filmed in stately homes and cathedrals across Yorkshire bringing wider economic benefit to the region.”

The former government minister added: “I am delighted that Church Fenton Aerodrome and Pegasus are building on the reputation established by the success of Victoria by making a major new investment on the site.”