Approval has been granted for a 15,000 square metre development of new film-making facilities on Church Fenton aerodrome.

The approval from the new North Yorkshire council is for three new sound stages/studios, office space and new landscaping at the Church Fenton media complex.

The Pegasus Group has gained approval for the multi-million pound scheme on behalf of Makins Ltd, which also operates a range of air transport, warehousing/ storage, food and beverage and construction businesseses on the site.

Hangar 1, where Victoria was made (Image: Pic supplied)

The approval, at the reserved matters stage, follows the granting of outline planning permission, also submitted by Pegasus Group upon the site in 2020.

The site has already hosted productions such as ITV’s successful drama Victoria, as well as series two of the BBC’s Gentleman Jack.

The Makin family say the latest approval is a further step in the transformation of this former RAF airbase into a state-of-the-art commercial TV and film studio facility, creating opportunities for the creative, digital and media industries.

The better facilities, they say will also further cement the importance of Church Fenton Aerodrome in delivering on wider economic growth aspirations for the council within the creative industries.

Chris Makin, managing director at Makins Ltd, said: “This latest permission is an important step forward in our exciting plans for the aerodrome’s future. The ongoing commitment to the site's revitalisation highlights the dedication of all parties involved in transforming the Church Fenton Aerodrome into a thriving multi-use destination for TV production, events and businesses.

Jenna Coleman as Victoria, as filming gets underway at Church Fenton (Image: ITV)

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional facility that will showcase North Yorkshire's potential and attract talent from around the world."

Pegasus Group has acted as project manager on the site since 2016, and led on the site master planning and landscape design, delivered the heritage input and coordinated the planning application, ensuring the TV and film studio proposals aligned with the (former Selby) council’s economic vision, the site's historical significance and the community's interests.

Heidi Boot of Pegasus Group said: “The site’s redevelopment is an excellent example of making best use of previously developed land to generate economic opportunities. The decision recognises the immense potential of the Church Fenton Aerodrome as a location that can attract investment, drive economic growth and foster the development of the creative industries in the region.”

“The latest approval will deliver purpose-built studio space to go alongside the existing hangars creating around 1,800 full-time equivalent jobs and adding around £0.94 billion GVA to the UK economy over a 10-year period.”