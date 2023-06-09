Prince Andrew has been vilified by the media and in particular by the City of York City with its ongoing attempts to remove the title of Duke of York.

And yet he's not broken any English law. He is perhaps guilty of mixing with unsavoury characters and bad judgement as so far as choosing his associates, but he has not acted illegally and against the law. And other than for his royal connections the whole episode wouldn't be news worthy.

Leave Prince Andrew alone.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Glad I am not famous

I DON’T know why but I’ve mixed up Richard Madeley and Phillip Schofield for years. Show me a photo and I’d be hard-pressed to identify which is which. I don’t think they’re the same person in different guises. Are they? Just shows you my level of interest in these two celebrities.

Funny word is celebrity. I assume it nestles between unknown ‘extra’ in life’s drama (my category) and star.

A no-man’s land between them and us.

I’d like to know where is the cut-off point below and above the classification of celebrity.

Do they subdivide into local, national and international? Are they actually ‘neither nowt nor sommat’? That must be very frustrating. I’m relieved I’m not one.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

Journalists are doing vital work

JOURNALISTS are being targeted all over the world.

Journalism itself is under attack. It's because journalism has the potential to report what's actually going on out there.

The same system has no quarrel with stenographers or those who just report official pronouncements from establishment sources and tell us what's happening without the detail, without the understanding, without the back story, without explaining the end goal.

All journalists must decide which road to follow; as stenographers and the 30 pieces of silver, or journalists and the search for truth, come what may.

Louis Shawcross,

Inns Court,

Hillsborough,

Co. Down, N. Ireland

---

---

Sunak's government achieving very little

SINCE becoming Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has made many yet unfilled promises, spent most time abroad being a world statesman, while at home his government is achieving very little to improve the day-to-day life of its his citizens.

He, together with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has to realise at speed if they don't resort to practical, traditional Conservative policies then years in opposition await, but like many of their ilk, being multi millionaires, will that create any personal concerns - I think not.

Peter Rickaby

West Park

Selby