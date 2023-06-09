Two York teenagers that were reported missing earlier today (June 9) have been found.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the two missing girls, aged 15 and 14, have been found safe in the West Yorkshire area and have returned home.
The force previously issued an appeal to find the teenagers who were believed to have been together and possibly travelled to Wakefield.
A force spokesperson said: “Many thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”
