Police have issued an urgent appeal to find two missing teenagers from York.
North Yorkshire Police is searching for the two girls missing from their homes in the city.
Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).
They are believed to be together and may have travelled to Wakefield.
A force spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for their welfare and enquiries are ongoing to find them.”
If you see them dial 999 and speak to North Yorkshire Police.
If you have any information call 101.
When passing information quote reference number NYP-08062023-0460.
