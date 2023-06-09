James Martin will visit York Barbican as part of his 20-date nationwide tour on Tuesday, October 31.

Shows will begin at Blackpool Opera House on October 19, the final of which will take place at London Palladium on November 12.

Fans can expect “rock and roll, comedy and a bit of everything” from James’ fifth major tour, which will include live demonstrations and anecdotes of his illustrious culinary and television careers.

A different dish will be created live on stage approximately every eight minutes - with a surprise musical performance planned for the show’s conclusion.

More than 30,000 people saw the Malton-born chef sell out theatres and arenas across the country in 2022, with his ‘Funfair’ tour delivering ‘the biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, a variety of retro sweet treats and huge Yorkshire puddings.

The tour poster for James Martin's 2023 tour. (Image: James Martin)

On his 2023 offering, James said: “This is going to be a brilliant tour.

“We all had an amazing time on the 2022 tour, so I am delighted that we get to do it all over again in 2023.

“I’ll be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips and tricks along the way but above all else we will have a laugh so get ready to enjoy a great night out.

“I’ll be rustling up some mouth-watering dishes, with live demonstrations as we make the new tour even hotter with fun, laughter, food and even some live music!”

Only limited tickets remain for James’ show at York Barbican, priced from £35 to £52.50.