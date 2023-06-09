Inquests opened this morning (June 9) into the deaths of a York couple who died in a road traffic collision in Canada.

Vicki Ann Atkinson, 63, and Steven Arthur Atkinson, 61, of Strensall, both died at the scene of the accident while on holiday in British Columbia, Canada.

Both causes of death were blunt force trauma because of the crash, the inquest heard.

They were identified by Canadian authorities. 

Coroner Jon Heath adjourned the inquest pending investigation by the Canadian authorities.