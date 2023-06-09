The giggling embarrassment from my god-daughter as she looked at the double page of naked cyclists in The Presssaid a thousand words, (but at least she found out the meaning of a new word 'exhibitionist').

Children or adults for that matter shouldn't have inappropriate nudity pushed down their throats.

Apart from that, I always believe that nakedness on the ride was supposed to represent their vulnerability to traffic.

A large number of cyclists in the photos don't even take their own self preservation seriously in so far as not having helmets on.

A better idea of expressing their vulnerability would be to get kitted out in the same gear as American Footballers with helmets, face guards, body armour, padding to elbows and knees and to complete the outfit a pair of hobnail boots.

This should satisfy all parties in the argument, and with the added bonus of the cyclist having a time out every five minutes or so, a compromise that would welcomed by everyone concerned.

And cyclists could once again be classed as knights of the road.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

... PLEASE may I clarify my concern over the naked bike ride.

My issue is not with people exposing their bodies. I couldn’t care less about seeing naked flesh in public.

My issue is one of double standards and inconsistency in law enforcement.

If anyone else walked or cycled naked through the city they could expect to be arrested by police and charged with public indecency.

But the group intending to bare all this weekend are not only being allowed to undertake this criminal activity they are actually being given special assistance by the constabulary to break the law.

This is fundamentally wrong. All citizens are supposed to be treated equally. There is a serious issue of principle here.

Will the police be doing the same with other offences? Will they pick and choose who to prosecute and who to ignore?

Everyone should be concerned about this issue. It is not about being naked on a bike. It is about natural justice. (Pun intended).

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

---

World tour golfing decision displays hypocrisy

TWELVE months ago leaders of both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in golf were uttering multiple words of condemnation regarding the newly formed alternative LIV Tour, making particular reference to the dubious source of its income from a state up to its neck in human rights issues.

Now all three parties have decided in the "best interest of world golf" to forgive, forget and work together, apparently brought about when PGA and DP World Tour executives, on the road to Damascus, encountered a £1b donation from Saudi owned LIV Golf.

Hypocrisy and money have always been happy bed fellows.

Peter Rickaby

West Park

Selby

North Yorkshire

---

---

Get real

RE: the new Minster Garden. The artist's impression has a dog that is not on a lead. I thought they wanted it as a play area etc for people.

Dave Matthewman,

Green Lane,

Acomb,

York