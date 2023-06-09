A hot weather alert has been issued for York and North Yorkshire this weekend.
The UK Health Security Agency has put out a yellow heat alert for the region as temperatures start to climb.
According to the Met Office, temperatures in York are set to soar to 25C on Saturday, June 10 and 26C on Sunday and Monday, June 11 and 12.
As of today, a new yellow alert has also been issued in:— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) June 8, 2023
🟡 North East
🟡 North West
🟡 Yorkshire & Humber
🟡 London remains at this level.
☀️Alerts are effective from 9am on Fri 9 June to 9am Mon 12 June.https://t.co/dsMhUbjcLi
The agency says yellow alerts are issued during periods of heat which would be "unlikely to impact most people but could impact those who are particularly vulnerable".
The alert runs from 9am today (Friday, June 9) to 9am Monday, June 12.
