As reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Police and other emergency services were on the scene earlier today at the incident in Carlton Road, in Carlton Miniott near Thirsk, where a man had made his way on to the roof of a house.

Police have confirmed that the incident was brought to a safe conclusion at around 6.30am.

A force spokesperson said the 28-year-old man who was on the roof of a property was safely brought down. He has since been arrested.

Two others, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old-man who were both present at the property have also been arrested and are in police custody.

The spokesperson said: “Thank you to residents for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”