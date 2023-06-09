Three people have been arrested after a police incident in North Yorkshire this morning (June 9).
As reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Police and other emergency services were on the scene earlier today at the incident in Carlton Road, in Carlton Miniott near Thirsk, where a man had made his way on to the roof of a house.
Police have confirmed that the incident was brought to a safe conclusion at around 6.30am.
A force spokesperson said the 28-year-old man who was on the roof of a property was safely brought down. He has since been arrested.
Two others, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old-man who were both present at the property have also been arrested and are in police custody.
The spokesperson said: “Thank you to residents for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”
