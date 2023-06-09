EMERGENCY crews are currently at a factory fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have teams at the scene in Riccall near Selby.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from Selby are currently dealing with a fire at a recycling plant in the Riccall area.
"Two hose reels and two breathing apparatus are being used to extinguish the fire."
