UPDATE: Three people arrested after police incident in North Yorkshire
Police are currently at an incident in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say they are at an incident on Carlton Road in Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk where a man has made his way on to the roof of a house.
Other emergency services are also in attendance and the area has been contained while officers attempt to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to residents for their patience while we deal with the situation."
