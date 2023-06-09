UPDATE: Three people arrested after police incident in North Yorkshire

Police are currently at an incident in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police say they are at an incident on Carlton Road in Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk where a man has made his way on to the roof of a house.

Other emergency services are also in attendance and the area has been contained while officers attempt to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to residents for their patience while we deal with the situation."