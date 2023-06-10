Whitby ranked in 3rd place on the ‘top 10 UK destinations solo travellers need to visit according to TikTok’ list.

The research was conducted by holiday provider Parkdean Resorts who analysed the amount of views that a number of locations received on the social media app, and by searching the hashtag #solotrip which has recorded more than 294 million views.

As the summer months slowly creep in and the first signs of a heat wave begin to show, Whitby could be just the place for you to escape and explore if you fancy a trip to the coast or a bit of ‘me time’.

Whitby named as one of the best places to solo travel in the UK – what did the experts say?





Parkdean Resorts said: “Receiving over 21,300 views, Whitby is the most popular seaside resort in the North of England for solo travellers.

“Take in the coastal breeze, enjoy fish and chips by the sea and climb up the 199 steps which offer sweeping views of the harbour and town.”

Top 10 UK destinations solo travellers need to visit according to TikTok

The locations that made it into the top 10 list for eager explorers, along with the number of views each place has on TikTok are as follows:

St Ives, Cornwall - 66,100 Kendal, Lake District - 31,900 Whitby, North Yorkshire - 21,300 Bath, Somerset - 19,100 Ullswater, Lake District - 16,600 Edinburgh, Scotland - 7,116 Powys, Wales - 6,705 Cambridge, Cambridgeshire - 4,146 Bristol, South West England - 2,074 South Downs, Hampshire - 1,624

Claiming the top spot was St Ives in Cornwall, the experts commented: "With St Ives receiving over 66,000 views, solo travellers are loving the Cornish coastline.

"With four stunning beaches, a range of independent boutiques and famous galleries, St Ives is the perfect location for a solo holiday.

Let us know in the comments if you have any recommendations in the UK for solo travellers this summer.