Filey Brigg and South Bay in Scarborough were featured on the list which included 52 coastal spots from around the nation, put together by the luxury travel magazine.

The website reports: “The UK might not be known for the best beaches in the world, but take some time to explore the coastline on those increasingly common sunny UK days and you might be pleasantly surprised.

“The best beaches in the UK hail from the well-loved Cornwall coast to the secret sandy spots in Scotland. We've searched high and low to bring you our expert pick of the best UK beaches, plus where to stay nearby for a weekend break in the UK.”

The resort situated around a mile north of Filey was ranked in 24th place and is among the likes of Whitley Bay in the North East.

Condé Nast Traveller said: “The best part of this sandy beach is the wildlife. Trek out to the north and find Filey Brigg: a stretch of stony land that protrudes out into the ocean, and is teeming with rock pools to explore.

“There's also the sculpture trail along the beach, and a series of colourful chalets dotted along the coastline that are available to rent - the ideal place to stay for a peaceful summer holiday by the sea.”

They also revealed the best places to stay near Filey Brigg, adding: “Drive inland to stay at The Talbot, a coaching inn at the heart of arty town Malton.”

This seaside location was ranked in 30th place, just above Cromer Beach in North Norfolk.

The travel experts wrote: “Legend has it that Scarborough, in North Yorkshire, was one of the world's original spas: pilgrims from as early as 1611 would come from miles around to bathe in the sea, the waters of which were thought to have peculiar healing properties.

“Today, the beach is just as picturesque as ever, with plenty of attractions to keep you occupied. Be sure to explore the 11th-century ruins of Scarborough Castle, which separates South Bay from its similarly stunning sibling, North Bay.”

The website said there's a handful of “sweet houses” to take over as your own on holiday home website Airbnb.