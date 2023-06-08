The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow heat-health warning for east and southern England and the Midlands earlier this week.

Now it has raised the level to amber for those areas and added a yellow heat-health warning for the north of England including the whole of Yorkshire.

Warnings from the agency are separate from weather warnings from the Met Office.

Under the agency’s warning, people living in York and North Yorkshire are urged to check on vulnerable people, particularly those aged 65 or above or who have long-term health conditions.

The yellow heat-health warning starts at 9am today and ends at 9am on Monday.

The Met Office is currently forecasting that temperatures in York will rise through 18 degrees centigrade tomorrow to 24 and 25 degrees over the weekend.

Higher temperatures up to 30 degrees are expected further south and in Wales where there is a weather warning in force for Saturday of thunderstorms.

The Met Office says the cause is Storm Oscar, named by the Spanish weather forecasting service, which will not reach the UK, but will push away a High currently over the British Isles and bring hotter, more humid weather up from the south.