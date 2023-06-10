YORK artists and makers will be showing and selling their creations at a pop-up summer show in the city.
The Inspired artists and makers group will be showcasing their latest work at the Cemetery Chapel, York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York, over next weekend, June 17 and 18, from 10am-5pm.
York jeweller Jo Bagshaw is one of nine local creatives selling their latest work.
She said: "You can browse and talk to the artists directly about the inspiration behind their work and if you love it you could buy it!”
The Inspired artists and makers have been exhibiting as a group since 2006.
It was potter Catherine Boyne-Whitelegg’s idea to start the group. She asked her artist friends to join her.
Jo said: "We have exhibited in many places in York but the last six years have been mainly at the Cemetery Chapel.
"All artists exhibiting are York based and many exhibit in the York Open Studios event.
"We have three guest artists at this summer's event so it always makes each show unique from the last."
Entry is free and parking available. Follow the group on Facebook@inspiredatyork.
Inspired artists taking part for 2023
Jo Bagshaw – Jewellery
Sally Clarke – Printmaker
Andrea Cundell – Ceramics (guest artist)
Adrienne French – Painting
Angela Newdick – Textiles (guest)
Janice Simpson – Printmaker (guest)
John Watts – Furniture
Richard Whitelegg – Jewellery
Wilf Williams – Furniture
