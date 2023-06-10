The Inspired artists and makers group will be showcasing their latest work at the Cemetery Chapel, York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York, over next weekend, June 17 and 18, from 10am-5pm.

York jeweller Jo Bagshaw is one of nine local creatives selling their latest work.

Jo Bagshaw

She said: "You can browse and talk to the artists directly about the inspiration behind their work and if you love it you could buy it!”

The Inspired artists and makers have been exhibiting as a group since 2006.

It was potter Catherine Boyne-Whitelegg’s idea to start the group. She asked her artist friends to join her.

Jo said: "We have exhibited in many places in York but the last six years have been mainly at the Cemetery Chapel.

"All artists exhibiting are York based and many exhibit in the York Open Studios event.

"We have three guest artists at this summer's event so it always makes each show unique from the last."

Entry is free and parking available. Follow the group on Facebook@inspiredatyork.

Inspired artists taking part for 2023

Artist Adrienne French will be at Inspired with her paintings

Jo Bagshaw – Jewellery

Sally Clarke – Printmaker

Andrea Cundell – Ceramics (guest artist)

Adrienne French – Painting

Angela Newdick – Textiles (guest)

Janice Simpson – Printmaker (guest)

John Watts – Furniture

Richard Whitelegg – Jewellery

Wilf Williams – Furniture