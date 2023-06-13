Elizabeth Fletcher, 73, said the tangle of weeds and long grass in front of her home at Riverside Walk, Nether Poppleton, had got so long it resembled a jungle.

But within a day of The Press contacting the council, she said, it had been cut.

“We’re delighted!” she said. “It is so nice to be able to see and walk down the path and the overall look of the garden lifts your spirit.

The overgrown front garden of Elizabeth Fletcher's council bungalow in Nether Poppleton before it was trimmed (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“It is so much lighter – the grass was becoming so tall it was reaching up to the windows!”

Mrs Fletcher, who walks with the aid of a stick, approached The Press last week after the grass in front of her bungalow got so long she could no longer sit out or hang out her washing.

She told the newspaper the path leading to her home was so overgrown it had almost disappeared. "I get my walking stick and feet caught in it!" she said.

She and her neighbour Aaron Price said the lawns in front of their bungalows hadn't been cut since last year. Mr Price joked: "You expect to see men with spears coming out of it!"

Speaking after the front lawns had been cut, Mr Price said he was pleased - but that the council had yet to cut the overgrown lawns behind the bungalows.

The long grass there could potentially be a fire hazard in the hot weather, he claimed – and also harboured pests like ticks.

Meanwhile, residents elsewhere in Poppleton are still waiting for overgrown grass roadside verges around the village to be cut.

Some verges in the village are neatly trimmed. But others have grown so long and rank they constitute a danger as well as an eyesore, claims Russ Birkin, who lives in Hillcrest Avenue.

Half way up his road there is a T-junction. Drivers turning right into Hillcrest Avenue have their sightlines completely blocked by tall grass and weeds, Mr Birkin said. "It is quite dangerous!"

The front gardens of Elizabeth Fletcher's and Aaron Price's council bungalows in Riverside Walk after being trimmed (Image: Supplied)

Tracey Carter, director of housing, economy and regeneration at City of York Council, said council staff would be meeting the tenants of the council bungalows at Riverside Walk soon to ‘discuss their needs and eligibility for support’.

“This forms part of our review of the garden assistance scheme, and we will signpost anyone no longer eligible for it to sources of help with their garden,” she said. “The grass at these addresses has been cut ahead of these discussions.”

Elsewhere in Poppleton, the grass verges would be cut in the coming fortnight, depending on the weather, she said.

“Grass has been growing strongly in York due to a wet spring and the recent warm weather,” she told The Press.

But Mr Birkin and his wife Adele say the grass verges never been as bad as this in the more than 20 years they have lived in Nether Poppleton.

When they first moved here, York was a lovely city, Mr Birkin said.

"But now you've got overgrown verges, roundabouts with grass up to here, and litter everywhere. York is such a scruffy little place at the moment."