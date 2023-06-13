St Nicks' 'Green Corridors York' project will benefit from the £214,897 grant, which will help to promote biodiversity across a wide area of York and its habitats, and enhance the natural enviornment.

The charity works within the community and in partnerships to achieve its goals by developing such projects, it says.

The Green Corridors York (GCY) programme strives for, "more, bigger, better and more joined up" greenspaces and initiatives, by connecting organisations and groups across York who help to conserve nature.

Ellie Stead, CEO of St Nicks, said the trust is "delighted" to have received the support from the National Lottery.

She said: "The ability to expand our Green Corridors York work is a fantastic opportunity for many York residents to engage in preserving, improving and better understanding our green spaces across York and creating a long-lasting legacy for the future.”

St Nicks will promote and engage the groups in working together to reduce pollution, challenge harmful developments, and improve land management to protect key local species and habitats.

In order to do so, the charity has laid the groundwork for seven Community Corridor Hubs, which will have facilities and meeting spaces for the groups to train, and learn skills, such as using machinery and equipment, to enhance the river and floodplain areas.

They have also developed a plan to expand York's natural heritage from 78 hectres of land to 280.

Longer term, the charity plans for the project to ensure communities are at the heart of key decisions regarding nature recovery by ensuring effective communication across all levels, and breaking down barriers between higher level decision makers and on ground groups.

For example, workshops and events will seek to engage communities over the next three years.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "We are delighted to support this project that will further build on the Green Corridors York work to conserve and enhance the natural environment, and give local communities the opportunity to connect with York’s unique natural heritage."

Anyone wishing to volunteer or engage will also have the opportunity to learn and participate in citizen science activities, with surveying and monitoring developed for all abilities and commitment levels.

The programme will support a wide range of stakeholders including landowners, schools, colleges, universities, businesses and faith groups across the corridors.