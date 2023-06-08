North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8am today (June 8) to a property off Harlow Moor Road in Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: "The fire controlroom received a call from a concerned resident of a block of flats after the building gable end showed signs of instability.

"An officer attended to assess the scene and found that a coping stone and the top of the gable end had already fallen.

"A crew then attended the scene to cordon off the area in anticipation of the housing company attending to take over the scene."