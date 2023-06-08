The former Old Trelleborg rubber factory in Knaresborough, which closed back in 2016, is getting a new lease of life with the £14 million development comprising a range of two, three and four-bedroom, homes, being built by Yorkshire Housing in partnership with Countryside Partnerships.

Following planning consent in late 2022, the new homes, which will be available across a mix of tenures including social rent, shared ownership and affordable rent, will be built on the site on Halfpenny Lane.

Read more:

Work started on site in January this year and if all goes according to plan, the scheme will complete in October 2024.

The specialist housing team at the Leeds office of construction and property consultants, Summers-Inman, have won a framework appointment by Yorkshire Housing to provide employer’s agent and cost consultancy services at the site.

This is just one of several recent appointments secured by Summers-Inman and it follows hard on the heels of places won on further frameworks in the North of England and Scotland, including those of Wakefield District Housing, Thirteen Group, Tyne Housing Group, Bridge Homes and the Wheatley Group in Edinburgh.

Summers-Inman director and specialist housing lead, David Blakey, said: “We are delighted with these appointments, many of which promise well for future work. It is a very active sector at a time when the need for affordable housing has never been more keenly felt and we are pleased to be working with Yorkshire Housing and Countryside Partnerships to be able to bring these houses to market.

“The existing Trelleborg factory was demolished some time ago and the new scheme is designed to create a community feel where residents will be proud to call home.”

Director of Development, Yorkshire Housing, Sian Webster added: “It’s great to be teaming up with Countryside and Summers-Inman to deliver high-quality homes that over 60 families will be proud of. We’re committed to creating affordable and sustainable homes with cost effective heating and power at a time when it’s needed more than ever. The scheme also brings us closer to achieving our target of building 8,000 new homes across Yorkshire.”

Andy Poyner, managing director of Yorkshire, Countryside Partnerships, said: “Through our partnerships model we look to reuse land wherever possible, focusing on high quality mixed-tenure developments that deliver positive social impact for those communities with placemaking at the heart of what we do. We’re delighted to be partnering with Yorkshire Housing on this inclusive residential development, which will give local people the opportunity to buy the house of their dreams.”