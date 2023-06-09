The four-man crew from The Royal Yorkshire Regiment consists of major Simon Farley and captains Chris Bailey, Chris Barnes and Samuel Morris. They are carrying out final checks at the starting point and making sure their supplies and equipment are all ship-shape.

They will start the epic challenge on Monday (June 12) (Image: Supplied)

This month the Atlantic Campaigns ‘Pacific Challenge’ will see them row 2,800 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean. They will start in Monterey, California and finish in Kauai, known as the ‘Garden Isle’ of Hawaii.

On Monday (June 12) the team will row out into the North Pacific Ocean from the United States west coast for the start of the race.

Major Simon Farley is the skipper and it was his love for adventure and challenges that led the team to the start line.

The Pacific Challenge is daunting and the team are expecting to battle ocean storms, temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius and large marine life.

Major Farley said: “It’s a huge undertaking and, without doubt, the biggest adventure any of us have ever faced. It’s going to be physically gruelling and we will be sleep deprived at times. It will also have boring times too, so we are going to have to dig deep. However, our team has a strong bond and we will work together.”

They will row 2,800 miles during the challenge (Image: Supplied)

For the duration of the race, home will be a 7.5-metre-long carbon fibre rowing boat fitted with two cabins. Measuring four foot at its widest point, it is equipped with everything they need to survive the journey unsupported, including food, safety equipment and a first aid kit.

Although this is the first ocean-going trip for the team, it will be the second for the boat - ‘Rosie’. The boat brought another British Army team safely home after undertaking the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in 2021.

Captain Barnes will take on the roles of medic, fixer and water-maker.

He said: “We are going to be out there at the mercy of mother nature, but we have prepared as much as we can.

“Should the worse happen and we capsize, the boat is self-righting. We have been given plenty of advice from lieutenant Colonel Richard Hall who skippered the team that successfully rowed the Atlantic Ocean in 2019 in a similar boat. We just want to get on and do it now."

The team said they have prepared as much as they can (Image: Supplied)

The team will row in pairs in two-hour shifts and expect to be rowing an average of 65-miles each day.

They hope to finish the challenge in 45 days and will be raising money for three charities that mean a lot to them - Young Minds, Give Them A Sporting Chance and St Michaels Hospice in Hereford.