Police were called out to Hatfield Walk just before 7pm.

“Officers arrived within minutes but unfortunately by this time the offender(s) had made off in an unknown direction,” a spokesperson for Acomb Police said.

“Damage has been caused inside the property and items stolen from within the garage.”

Police say the burglary was the latest of a series of incidents in the area. They will be holding a drop-in at Foxwood Community Centre next month to discuss the situation.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of recent issues in the Foxwood area and encourage members of the public who witness any crime or anti-social behaviour taking place to contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“We rely on calls for service and support from the community in order to prosecute offenders.

“We will be holding a Police drop-in at Foxwood Community Centre on Thursday July 6 from 6pm-8pm and encourage members of the public to attend and speak to us about issues and concerns in your area.”

In the meantime, anyone with information about last night’s Hatfield Walk burglary is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 12230103868.