A crash on the A1(M) near Boroughbridge has now been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire previously had long delays with traffic queuing for five miles and one lane closed due to a crash southbound before junction 48 the A6055 Boroughbridge turning.

There was congestion to just before junction 49 for Thirsk and Dishforth.

And drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible, but all lanes have reopened and traffic is now easing.