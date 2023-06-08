THERE'S been a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire has long delays with traffic queuing for five miles and one lane closed due to a crash southbound before junction 48 the A6055 Boroughbridge turning.

There's congestion to just before junction 49 for Thirsk and Dishforth.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

More to follow.