Specially trained officers have been out talking to members of the public as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire five years ago.

A police spokesman said: "Please say hello when you see us out and we will tell you all about our work and how you can help.

"We pop up anywhere, at any time and in any weather.

"Please stay vigilant and report anything suspicious."

Police Project Servator officers in York city centre (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.