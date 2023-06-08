POLICE have confirmed that a missing woman has turned up safe and well.
As The Press reported last night, Humberside Police wanted help to find missing 28-year-old Rebecca from Beverley.
She was last seen at 8.40am on Tuesday (June 6) and was described as 5'3 Slim with shoulder length dark Brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange dress.
But this afternoon as police spokesperson has said Rebecca has been found safe and well and they have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.
