Liam Merritt, 29, of Netherton Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm. The case was heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court where he was made subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £200 compensation, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

In cases heard at York Magistrates Court, three men were sentenced for wounding, carrying a knife and a racist offence.

Oakley Penrose, 18, of The Poplars, Brayton, was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he wear a no-alcohol tag for 120 days and do 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation after he pleaded guilty to wounding a man.

Ethan Ransome, 26, of Pottery Lane, Heworth, was made subject to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to using racist behaviour or words. He was ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Harry Thomas Johnson, 21, of Kelcbar Close, Tadcaster, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 60 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.